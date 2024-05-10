Ministry of Defence Senior Civil Service Secondary Paid Employment 2023 to 2024
A register of paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment held by members of the Senior Civil Service for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence maintains a register of paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment held by members of the Senior Civil Service.
The purpose of the register is to give Senior Civil Servants the mechanism to publicly declare any such secondary paid employment which may conflict, or may be perceived to conflict, with their public duties.
This publication is a record of the secondary paid employment declared by Ministry of Defence Senior Civil Servants for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.