Ministry of Defence register of board members’ interests 2025 to 2026
A register of the declared interests of executive and non-executive members who have served on the Ministry of Defence’s Board during the 2025-26 financial year.
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The Ministry of Defence maintains a register of the private interests held by members of its board. The purpose of the register is to give board members the mechanism to publicly declare any private interests which may conflict, or may be perceived to conflict, with their public duties. This document is a record of the private interests declared by Ministry of Defence board members for the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.