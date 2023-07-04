Transparency data

Ministry of Defence register of board members’ interests 2022 to 2023

A register of the private interests declared by Ministry of Defence board members for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
4 July 2023

Register of Ministry of Defence board member interests 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023

The Ministry of Defence maintains a register of the private interests held by members of its board. The purpose of the register is to give board members the mechanism to publicly declare any private interests which may conflict, or may be perceived to conflict, with their public duties. This document is a record of the private interests declared by Ministry of Defence board members for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

