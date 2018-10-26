Corporate report
Ministry of Defence Police Committee annual report 2017 to 2018
The annual report provides a brief account of the work of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Committee.
Documents
Details
The main task of the MOD Police Committee is to provide the Secretary of State for Defence and ministers with independent assurance that the MOD Police (MDP) is exercising its policing powers and authority lawfully and impartially, and is meeting the standards required of a UK police force.
The annual report provide a brief account of the work of the committee’s work.
Published 26 October 2018