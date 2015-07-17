Transparency data
MOD appointment letters for Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Senior Responsible Owners (SROs)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Government Major Projects Portfolio: Senior Responsible Owners
- First published:
- 17 July 2015
- Last updated:
- 29 March 2017, see all updates
These letters include the date of appointment, the programme deliverables, what the SRO is responsible for and how long the role is expected to last.
Documents
A400M: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 578KB
Airseeker: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 117KB
Army 2020: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 94.4KB
Army Basing: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 140KB
Army 2020: SRO appointment letter addendum
PDF, 53.3KB
Army Reserve Development: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 92.4KB
Astute: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 76.7KB
Chinook: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 365KB
Complex Weapons: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 48.2KB
Complex Weapons: SRO appointment letter addendum
PDF, 17.6KB
Crowsnest: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 1.16MB
Crowsnest : SRO appointment letter addendum
PDF, 874KB
Lightning II: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 513KB
Maritime Sustainment: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 981KB
Marshall: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 2.93MB
Materiel strategy: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 126KB
Merlin: SRO appoinment letter
PDF, 1.72MB
New Employment Model: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 58.5KB
Puma: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 358KB
Spearfish: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 414KB
Successor: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 81.7KB
Successor: SRO appointment letter addendum
PDF, 17.8KB
Watchkeeper: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 199KB
Wildcat: SRO appointment letter
PDF, 1.17MB
Wildcat: SRO appointment letter addendum
PDF, 597KB
Details
Each government department publishes the letters of appointment for their GMPP senior responsible owners (SROs). These letters include the date of appointment, the programme deliverables, what the SRO is responsible for and how long the role is expected to last.
The guidance for officials giving evidence to Parliamentary Select Committees, known as the Osmotherly Rules was updated on 17 October 2014. As part of this update we are committed to publishing GMPP SRO letters of appointment.
Related information
Document information
Published: 17 July 2015
Updated: 29 March 2017
- Updated to add SRO appointment letter for the Defence Estate Optimisation programme.
- Replaced Army Basing appointment letter.
- Added Armour MBT 2025 programme:SRO appointment letter
- Updated the Army Basing programme letter.
- Replaced SRO letter of appointment for The Logistics Commodities Services Transformation Programme, Type 26 Global Combat ship programme and added new SRO letter of appointment for Future beyond line of sight and operational information systems.
- Updated letters for Armoured Cavalry 2025 and Armoured Infantry 2026 Programmes and Carrier Enable Power Projection Programme (CEPP) and added Land Environment Tactical Communication Information Systems (LE TacCIS) Programme.
- Updated the Appointment letters for the Materiel Strategy Programme and the Maritime Sustainment Programme.
- Added SRO appointment letter for Grapevine I, Grapevine II and Emporium programmes
- Updated Materiel Strategy: SRO appointment letter addendum.
- Added Nuclear Warhead Capability Sustainment and A400M appointment letters.
- Added SRO appointment letter for Merlin Programme.
- Added Crowsnest; Maritime Sustainment Programme; Type 26 Global Combat Ship Programme; and Wildcat.
- Updated the New Employment Model Programme letter.
- Added Carrier Enabled Power Projection (CEPP) letter with addendum, Successor programme letter with addendum, The Materiel Strategy letter with addendum, New Employment Model re-issued letter;
- Added Complex Weapons, Lightning II, Queen Elizabeth Programme, Spearfish Upgrade and Watchkeeper: SRO appointment letters.
- First published.