MOD appointment letters for Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) Senior Responsible Owners (SROs)

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Government Major Projects Portfolio: Senior Responsible Owners
First published:
17 July 2015
Last updated:
29 March 2017, see all updates

These letters include the date of appointment, the programme deliverables, what the SRO is responsible for and how long the role is expected to last.

Documents

A400M: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 578KB

Airseeker: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 117KB

Armour MBT 2025 programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 302KB

Armoured Cavalry 2025 and Armoured Infantry 2026: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 307KB

Army 2020: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 94.4KB

Army Basing: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 140KB

Army 2020: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 53.3KB

Army Reserve Development: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 92.4KB

Astute: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 76.7KB

Carrier Enable Power Projection (CEPP): SRO appointment letter

PDF, 203KB

Chinook: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 365KB

Complex Weapons: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 48.2KB

Complex Weapons: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 17.6KB

Contracting Purchasing and Finance: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 77.2KB

Core Production Capability: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 97.4KB

Core Production Capability: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 55.2KB

Crowsnest: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 1.16MB

Crowsnest : SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 874KB

Defence Estate Optimisation: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 130KB

Cryptographic Enabling Services: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 831KB

Future beyond line of sight and operational information systems: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 1.59MB

Grapevine I, Grapevine II and Emporium: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 129KB

Land Environment Tactical Communication Information Systems (LE TacCIS): SRO appointment letter

PDF, 1.57MB

Lightning II: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 513KB

Logistics Commodities Services Transformation: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 123KB

Maritime Sustainment: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 981KB

Marshall: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 2.93MB

Materiel strategy: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 126KB

Merlin: SRO appoinment letter

PDF, 1.72MB

New Employment Model: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 58.5KB

Next Generation Estate Contracts: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 87.7KB

Next Generation Estate Contracts: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 53.7KB

Nuclear Warhead Capability Sustainment: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 94.9KB

Nuclear Warhead Capability Sustainment: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 14.3KB

Puma: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 358KB

Queen Elizabeth Programme: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 803KB

Spearfish: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 414KB

Successor: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 81.7KB

Successor: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 17.8KB

Type 26 (T26) Global Combat Ship: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 1.09MB

Watchkeeper: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 199KB

Wildcat: SRO appointment letter

PDF, 1.17MB

Wildcat: SRO appointment letter addendum

PDF, 597KB

Details

Each government department publishes the letters of appointment for their GMPP senior responsible owners (SROs). These letters include the date of appointment, the programme deliverables, what the SRO is responsible for and how long the role is expected to last.

The guidance for officials giving evidence to Parliamentary Select Committees, known as the Osmotherly Rules was updated on 17 October 2014. As part of this update we are committed to publishing GMPP SRO letters of appointment.

Document information

Published: 17 July 2015

Updated: 29 March 2017

+ full page history

  1. Updated to add SRO appointment letter for the Defence Estate Optimisation programme.
  2. Replaced Army Basing appointment letter.
  3. Added Armour MBT 2025 programme:SRO appointment letter
  4. Updated the Army Basing programme letter.
  5. Replaced SRO letter of appointment for The Logistics Commodities Services Transformation Programme, Type 26 Global Combat ship programme and added new SRO letter of appointment for Future beyond line of sight and operational information systems.
  6. Updated letters for Armoured Cavalry 2025 and Armoured Infantry 2026 Programmes and Carrier Enable Power Projection Programme (CEPP) and added Land Environment Tactical Communication Information Systems (LE TacCIS) Programme.
  7. Updated the Appointment letters for the Materiel Strategy Programme and the Maritime Sustainment Programme.
  8. Added SRO appointment letter for Grapevine I, Grapevine II and Emporium programmes
  9. Updated Materiel Strategy: SRO appointment letter addendum.
  10. Added Nuclear Warhead Capability Sustainment and A400M appointment letters.
  11. Added SRO appointment letter for Merlin Programme.
  12. Added Crowsnest; Maritime Sustainment Programme; Type 26 Global Combat Ship Programme; and Wildcat.
  13. Updated the New Employment Model Programme letter.
  14. Added Carrier Enabled Power Projection (CEPP) letter with addendum, Successor programme letter with addendum, The Materiel Strategy letter with addendum, New Employment Model re-issued letter;
  15. Added Complex Weapons, Lightning II, Queen Elizabeth Programme, Spearfish Upgrade and Watchkeeper: SRO appointment letters.
  16. First published.

