Each government department publishes the letters of appointment for their GMPP senior responsible owners (SROs). These letters include the date of appointment, the programme deliverables, what the SRO is responsible for and how long the role is expected to last.

The guidance for officials giving evidence to Parliamentary Select Committees, known as the Osmotherly Rules was updated on 17 October 2014. As part of this update we are committed to publishing GMPP SRO letters of appointment.

