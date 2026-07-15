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Corporate report

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2025 to 2026

The annual report and accounts consists of a performance report, an accountability report and the annual accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2025 to 2026.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
15 July 2026

Documents

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2025 to 2026

Ref: 978-1-5286-6224-6, HC 389

PDF, 7.32 MB, 268 pages

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Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2025 to 2026 - tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 33.3 KB

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2025 to 2026 - tables

ODS, 13.7 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The MOD’s annual report and accounts 2025 to 2026 was laid in Parliament on 15 July 2026.

The performance report contains a foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an introduction by the Permanent Secretary.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against the department’s priority outcomes.

The accountability report consists of a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

Updates to this page

Published 15 July 2026

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