Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023

The annual report and accounts consists of a performance report, an accountability report and the annual accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2022 to 2023.

Ministry of Defence
20 July 2023

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4293-4, HC 1468 2023-24

PDF, 6.06 MB, 216 pages

Ministry of Defence Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023 - Tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 565 KB

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023 was laid in Parliament on 20 July 2023.

The performance report contains a foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against the Department’s five priority outcomes.

The accountability report consists of a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

