Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021 was laid in Parliament on 20 January 2022. The Performance Report contains a Foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an Introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a Financial Performance Summary by Director General Finance and provides Performance Analysis against the Department’s five Priority Outcomes.

The Accountability Report consists of a Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration and Staff Report and Parliamentary Accountability and Audit Report.

The Annual Accounts consist of Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts. A number of Annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.