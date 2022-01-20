Corporate report

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021

The Annual Report and Accounts consists of a Performance Report, an Accountability Report and the Annual Accounts, providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2020 to 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 January 2022

Documents

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021

PDF, 7.13 MB, 275 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021 (print-ready PDF)

PDF, 28.7 MB, 276 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021 cover (print-ready PDF)

PDF, 733 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021 excel tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 443 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021 was laid in Parliament on 20 January 2022. The Performance Report contains a Foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an Introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a Financial Performance Summary by Director General Finance and provides Performance Analysis against the Department’s five Priority Outcomes.

The Accountability Report consists of a Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration and Staff Report and Parliamentary Accountability and Audit Report.

The Annual Accounts consist of Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts. A number of Annexes also provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

Published 20 January 2022

Related content

COVID-19 vaccinations

Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website