Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2018 to 19

The annual report and accounts consists of a performance report, an accountability report and the annual accounts providing detail on defence activity undertaken during financial year 2018 to 19.

Published 25 July 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2018 to 2019 (web-optimised PDF)

Ref: ISBN 9781528611008, CCS0319755884 , HC 2347 2018-19 PDF, 7.1MB, 260 pages

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2018 to 2019 (print-ready PDF)

Ref: ISBN 9781528611008, S0319755884 07/19 PDF, 18.6MB, 260 pages

Details

The 2018 to 19 annual report and accounts were laid in Parliament on the 22 July 2019.

The performance report contains introductory statements by the Secretary of State for Defence, the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against 4 defence strategic objectives.

The accountability report contains a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

