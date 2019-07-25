Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2018 to 19

The 2018 to 19 annual report and accounts were laid in Parliament on the 22 July 2019.

The performance report contains introductory statements by the Secretary of State for Defence, the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a financial performance summary by Director General Finance and provides performance analysis against 4 defence strategic objectives.

The accountability report contains a corporate governance report, remuneration and staff report and parliamentary accountability and audit report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts. A number of annexes provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.