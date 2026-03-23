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Military Court Service sentencing remarks 2026

Transcripts of sentencing remarks from Service Court hearings in the Court Martial.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
23 March 2026

Documents

Rex v Lance Corporal Dylan Aaron Mchardy

PDF, 208 KB, 4 pages

R v Private Christopher Kerr Laird

PDF, 189 KB, 4 pages

Rex v Air Specialist Class 1 Technician James Joseph David Maliska

PDF, 197 KB, 5 pages

Rex v Mr Ian Thomas Jones

PDF, 337 KB, 10 pages

Rex v Private Raiv Francis

PDF, 314 KB, 5 pages

Rex v Lance Corporal Ganeshkumar Lawati

PDF, 311 KB, 5 pages

Rex v Captain Thomas Joseph Davies

PDF, 269 KB, 4 pages

Rex v Lance Corporal Michael Alan Ward

PDF, 319 KB, 6 pages

Rex v Trooper Joeli Naikelekele Ratu

PDF, 274 KB, 4 pages

Details

This page contains transcripts of the Judge Advocate’s sentencing remarks in selected cases in the Court Martial during 2026.

Transcripts of the Judge Advocate’s sentencing remarks in cases heard after 1 January 2025 in which the sentence includes dismissal from His Majesty’s Service will be considered for publication by the Judge Advocate General, who will determine whether a transcript is to be published.

Transcripts are redacted to comply with the law relating to the identification of witnesses in sexual offences and cases involving children, and as directed by the Judge Advocate General.

This process will be subject to regular review by both the Judge Advocate General and the Director Military Court Service.

Updates to this page

Published 23 March 2026

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