MHRA Graduate Scheme

Message from MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine:

I am delighted you are considering kicking off your career at the MHRA. In joining us, you join an ambitious, innovative organisation and a key partner at the centre of the UK’s health system. We have substantial public health impact within the UK and globally. Our vision is:

To be a truly world-leading, enabling sovereign regulator, protecting public health through excellence in regulation and science and delivering the right outcomes for patients.

We were at the heart of the Government’s pandemic response. We were the first regulator globally to authorise the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, taking a innovative approach to assessing data rigorously and at pace. Our vigilance systems informed safe use of vaccines and therapeutics round the world.

We are looking for bright, academically rigorous individuals with high standards, motivated by making a tangible difference to public health and patients’ lives. If this is you, I hope you will put in an application to join us. In return, we can offer you a varied and stretching entry point and career path into the world of public health.

We are the MHRA: One Agency Live staff show reel