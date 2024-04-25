Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR)
A memorandum to promote cooperation and understanding between the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Nuclear Regulation, in regulation of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.
The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to establish the strategic intent of MOD and ONR to work collaboratively to secure and maintain safe and assured delivery of the deterrent, through seamless regulation and the provision of mutual assurance.
It sets out the respective roles and responsibilities for the regulation of nuclear, radiological and conventional health and safety to ensure the safe delivery of both the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Programme (NNPP) and the Nuclear Weapon Programme (NWP).