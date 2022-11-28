Memorandum of understanding between Ministry of Defence and Scottish Environment Protection Agency on matters relating to radioactive substances
A memorandum to promote co-operation and understanding between the Ministry of Defence and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency relating to the management and regulation of radioactive substances.
The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to assist in securing effective co-operation and understanding between the Ministry of Defence (‘MOD’) and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (‘SEPA’) relating to management and regulation of radioactive substances at Defence Premises. It sets out the arrangements for the administrative application by mutual agreement of EASR at Defence Premises in Scotland.