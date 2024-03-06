Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Defence and Northern Ireland Environment Agency on matters relating to radioactive substances
A memorandum to promote co-operation and understanding between the Ministry of Defence and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency relating to the management and regulation of radioactive substances.
Documents
Details
The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to help in securing effective co-operation and understanding between the Ministry of Defence and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency relating to the management and regulation of radioactive substances at Defence premises. It sets out the arrangements for the administrative application by mutual agreement of legislative requirements, primarily of the Radioactive Substances Act 1993 (RSA 93) and other related legislation, at Defence premises in Northern Ireland.