Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency senior officials' expenses from July to September 2020
Business expenses incurred by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) senior officials' between July to September 2020 (quarter 2).
Documents
Sam Atkinson business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 63.8KB, 2 pages
Vanessa Birchall-Scott business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 61.6KB, 2 pages
Sarah Branch business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 68.9KB, 2 pages
Jon Fundrey business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 69.1KB, 2 pages
Siu Ping Lam business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 61.6KB, 2 pages
John Quinn business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 62.7KB, 2 pages
June Raine business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 61.6KB, 2 pages
Christian Schneider business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 62.6KB, 2 pages
Graeme Tunbridge business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 68.6KB, 2 pages
Janet Valentine business expenses July to September 2020
PDF, 62.9KB, 2 pages
Details
MHRA senior officials’ business expenses from July to September 2020.