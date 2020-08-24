Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency senior officials' expenses from January to March 2020
Business expenses incurred by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) senior officials' between January to March 2020 (quarter 4).
Documents
Vanessa Birchall-Scott business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 61.6KB, 2 pages
Sarah Branch business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 65.9KB, 2 pages
Jon Fundrey business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 69.1KB, 2 pages
Siu Ping Lam business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 68KB, 2 pages
John Quinn business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 62.6KB, 2 pages
June Raine business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 74.2KB, 2 pages
Christian Schenider business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 79.5KB, 2 pages
Graeme Tunbridge business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 95.7KB, 2 pages
Janet Valentine business expenses January to March 2020
PDF, 70.3KB, 2 pages
Details
MHRA senior officials’ business expenses from January to March 2020.