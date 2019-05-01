Transparency data
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency board member expenses from July to September 2018
Business expenses incurred by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) board members between July to September 2018 (quarter 2).
Last updated 21 May 2019 — see all updates
Documents
Samantha Atkinson business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 73KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Dr. Janet Valentine business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 68.7KB, 2 pages
Vanessa Birchall-Scott business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 68.6KB, 2 pages
Jon Fundrey business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 73.3KB, 2 pages
Ian Hudson business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 93.7KB, 3 pages
Siu Ping Lam business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 71.3KB, 2 pages
Johnathon Mogford business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 74.4KB, 2 pages
John Quinn business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 65.8KB, 2 pages
June Raine business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 73.9KB, 2 pages
Michael Rawlins business expenses July - September2018
PDF, 68KB, 1 page
Christian Schneider business expenses July - September 2018
PDF, 89.7KB, 3 pages
Details
MHRA board member business expenses from July to September 2018.
Last updated 21 May 2019 + show all updates
- Added business expenses July - September 2018 for Dr. Janet Valentine.
- First published.