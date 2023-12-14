Medical examiners in England: draft regulations
The draft regulations set out how the statutory medical examiner system will operate in the NHS in England from April 2024.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Medical examiners will be appointed by NHS bodies to provide independent scrutiny of causes of death and will be a contact for bereaved people who want to ask questions or raise concerns.
The draft regulations set out:
- medical examiners’ terms of appointment, training and payment
- the procedure for independence
- additional functions
The draft regulations may be amended before coming into force in April 2024.