Guidance

Medical examiners in England: draft regulations

The draft regulations set out how the statutory medical examiner system will operate in the NHS in England from April 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 December 2023

Applies to England

Documents

The Medical Examiners (England) Regulations 2024 (draft)

PDF, 240 KB, 5 pages

Details

Medical examiners will be appointed by NHS bodies to provide independent scrutiny of causes of death and will be a contact for bereaved people who want to ask questions or raise concerns.

The draft regulations set out:

  • medical examiners’ terms of appointment, training and payment
  • the procedure for independence
  • additional functions

The draft regulations may be amended before coming into force in April 2024.

Published 14 December 2023

Related content