Mapping document - cyber security for defence suppliers (Def Stan 05-138, Issue 4)

Mapping between Defence Standard 05-138 and commonly applied cybersecurity frameworks/standards.

Ministry of Defence
Published
9 September 2024

ODS, 36.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This document provides mapping between Defence Standard 05-138 ‘Cyber Security for Defence Suppliers’ Issue 4 and commonly applied cybersecurity frameworks/standards.

The aim is to indicate areas of alignment (full or partial) between standards, allowing organisations to re-use existing compliance evidence where appropriate.

The mapping uses the following frameworks and standards:

  • CAF v3.1
  • NIST SP 800-171 Rev 3
  • NIST SP 800-172 Rev 2
  • NIST CSF 2.0
  • NIST CSF 1.1, Cyber Essentials
  • ISO 27001:2022
  • ISO 22301
  • ISO 27701

Published 9 September 2024

