Mapping document - cyber security for defence suppliers (Def Stan 05-138, Issue 4)
Mapping between Defence Standard 05-138 and commonly applied cybersecurity frameworks/standards.
Details
This document provides mapping between Defence Standard 05-138 ‘Cyber Security for Defence Suppliers’ Issue 4 and commonly applied cybersecurity frameworks/standards.
The aim is to indicate areas of alignment (full or partial) between standards, allowing organisations to re-use existing compliance evidence where appropriate.
The mapping uses the following frameworks and standards:
- CAF v3.1
- NIST SP 800-171 Rev 3
- NIST SP 800-172 Rev 2
- NIST CSF 2.0
- NIST CSF 1.1, Cyber Essentials
- ISO 27001:2022
- ISO 22301
- ISO 27701