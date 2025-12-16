Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 43: Force health protection aspects of medical planning (JSP 375, volume 1)
Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the force health protection aspects of medical planning in defence.
Documents
Details
JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 43 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.
Annexes A to C, MOD forms 5040 and 5041, and guidance notes contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.