Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 43: Force health protection aspects of medical planning (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the force health protection aspects of medical planning in defence.

Ministry of Defence
16 December 2025

Force health protection aspects of medical planning

PDF, 300 KB, 18 pages

Annex A - The risk assessment and management of force health protection, CBRN, and Environmental and Industrial Hazards (EIH) on operations and exercises

PDF, 185 KB, 8 pages

Annex B - High ambient air pollution on overseas Defence activity

PDF, 166 KB, 11 pages

Annex C - assurance checklist

PDF, 696 KB, 4 pages

MOD Form 5040 - EIH tier 1 assessment record (PDF)

PDF, 619 KB, 1 page

MOD Form 5040 - EIH tier 1 assessment record (ODT)

ODT, 12.6 KB

MOD Form 5041 - EIH tier 2 assessment record (PDF)

PDF, 727 KB, 6 pages

MOD Form 5041 - EIH tier 2 assessment record (ODT)

ODT, 27.4 KB

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 43 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A to C, MOD forms 5040 and 5041, and guidance notes contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Published 16 December 2025

