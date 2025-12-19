Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 4: workplace inspections (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and conduct of health and safety workplace inspections in defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 December 2025

Documents

Workplace inspections

PDF, 357 KB, 17 pages

Annex A - assurance checklist

ODT, 28.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD form 5020 - workplace inspection checklist / report (ODT)

ODT, 73.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 4 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annex A and MOD Form 5020 contains supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Updates to this page

Published 19 December 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page