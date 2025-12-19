Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 4: workplace inspections (JSP 375, volume 1)
Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and conduct of health and safety workplace inspections in defence.
JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 4 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.
Annex A and MOD Form 5020 contains supplementary guidance that may be useful.