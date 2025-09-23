Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence - chapter 39: retention of records (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the retention of health and safety records in defence.

Ministry of Defence
Published
23 September 2025

Retention of records

Annex A - retention of records table

Annex B - assurance checklist

Details

Chapter 39 is split into two parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to comply with health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed to help you to keep to this policy.

