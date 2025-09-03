Management of health and safety in defence, chapter 34 - 4Cs system: management of visiting workers and contractors (JSP 375, volume 1)
Direction, guidance and best practice for the management and control of visiting workers and contractors in defence.
JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 34 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which sets out instructions that must be followed by law or in line with defence or government policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and best practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.
Annexes A to D contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.