Management of health and safety in defence, chapter 34 - 4Cs system: management of visiting workers and contractors (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and best practice for the management and control of visiting workers and contractors in defence.

Ministry of Defence
3 September 2025

4Cs system - management of visiting workers and contractors

Annex A - recommended competence requirements

Annex B - 4Cs example system area hazard register & hazard class list

Annex C - the 4Cs system - a guide to visiting contractors

Annex D - assurance checklist

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 34 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which sets out instructions that must be followed by law or in line with defence or government policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and best practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A to D contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

