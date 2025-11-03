Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 32: legionella (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and control of legionella in defence.

Ministry of Defence
3 November 2025

Legionella

Annex A - legionella risk management flow chart

Annex B - assurance checklist

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 32 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A and B contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

