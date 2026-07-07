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Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 31: hot working (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and control of hot working in defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
7 July 2026

Documents

Hot working

PDF, 286 KB, 14 pages

Annex A - assurance checklist

PDF, 815 KB, 6 pages

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 31 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annex A contains supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026

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