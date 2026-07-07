 Skip to main content
Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 30: permit to work (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and conduct of health and safety permits to work in defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
7 July 2026

Documents

Permit to work

PDF, 279 KB, 14 pages

Annex A - Flow chart: is a permit to work required?

PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Annex B - assurance checklist

PDF, 844 KB, 8 pages

MOD form 5071: permit to work

PDF, 878 KB, 7 pages

MOD form 5071: permit to work

ODT, 43.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD form 5072: register of permits to work

PDF, 728 KB, 1 page

MOD form 5072: register of permits to work

ODT, 21 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 30 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A-B and MOD Forms 5071 and 5072 contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page