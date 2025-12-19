Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 28: confined spaces (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and control of confined spaces in the workplace across Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 December 2025

Documents

Confined spaces

PDF, 361 KB, 25 pages

Annex A - confined space working - flow chart

PDF, 149 KB, 1 page

Annex B - operational confined space working - flow chart

PDF, 282 KB, 1 page

Annex C - assurance checklist

PDF, 208 KB, 11 pages

Details

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 28 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A-C contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Updates to this page

Published 19 December 2025

