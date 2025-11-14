Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 17: Stress in the workplace (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and control of stress in the workplace across Defence.

Ministry of Defence
14 November 2025

Stress in the workplace

PDF, 324 KB, 21 pages

Annex A - MODified stress indicator survey requests

PDF, 103 KB, 3 pages

Annex B - proactive stress management steps

PDF, 189 KB, 7 pages

Annex C - organisational stress risk assessment process

PDF, 143 KB, 4 pages

Annex D - assurance checklist

PDF, 746 KB, 7 pages

MOD form 5001: individual assessment and stress reduction tool

PDF, 830 KB, 9 pages

MOD form 5001: individual assessment and stress reduction tool

ODT, 36.5 KB

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 17 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A to D, and MOD Form 5001 contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

