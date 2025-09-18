Guidance

Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 11: management of hazardous substances (JSP 375, volume 1)

Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management and control of hazardous substances and materials in defence.

Ministry of Defence
18 September 2025

Management of hazardous substances and materials

PDF, 388 KB, 27 pages

Annex A - COSHH risk assessment process flowchart

PDF, 97.6 KB, 1 page

Annex B - identifying control approaches

PDF, 106 KB, 1 page

Annex C - COSHH assessor competence requirements

PDF, 90.5 KB, 1 page

Annex D - management of Hexavalent Chromium (Cr(VI)) in defence

PDF, 198 KB, 9 pages

Annex E - chapter assurance checklist

ODT, 37.4 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD form 5011 - COSHH risk assessment

ODT, 53.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD form 5011 - guidance notes

PDF, 75.8 KB, 4 pages

JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 11 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.

Annexes A to E, MOD form 5011 and guidance notes contain supplementary guidance that may be useful.

Published 18 September 2025

