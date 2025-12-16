Management of health and safety in defence – chapter 1: Emergency and disaster planning (JSP 375, volume 1)
Direction, guidance and good practice to help with the management, control and planning of emergencies and disasters in the workplace across Defence.
Documents
Details
JSP 375, volume 1, chapter 1 is split into 2 parts: Part 1 Directive, which provides direction that you must follow to help you comply with (keep to) health and safety law, government policy and defence policy; and Part 2 Guidance, which provides the guidance and good practice that should be followed and will help you to keep to this policy.
Annex A contains supplementary guidance that may be useful.