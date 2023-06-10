Correspondence

List of peerage nominations supported by the House of Lords Appointments Commission following vetting

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
10 June 2023

Following the publication of names listed in the attached note through proper processes, it has been declassified from ‘official sensitive’.

Subsequent to this submission and ahead of publication of the former Prime Minister’s List an individual took the personal decision to withdraw themselves. Their name has been redacted.

Published 10 June 2023