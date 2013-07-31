Guidance

Letter of Intent: sub-committee 3

The security of information sub-committee's terms of reference, procedures and guidelines.

Ministry of Defence

Terms of reference and rules of procedure

Procedural guidelines on the provisions of chapter IV and annex of the Framework Agreement

General principles: security, protection and information and visits

Format for the consultation process, referred to in Article 23 of the Framework Agreement and its annex

Facility security clearance information sheet

Request for visit form

Arrangement for hand carriage between LOI countries of classified documents, equipment and/or components

List of crypto devices for the electronic transmission of restricted information (updated August 2018)

Notification of personal security clearance

Security procedures and instructions for COMSEC information and material

Specific operating instructions for secure communications

Use of cryptographic systems for confidential and above

Accreditation strategy for the Framework Agreement

Guidelines for organisation of classified meetings restricted

Guidelines for organisation of classified meetings confidential and secret

Security provision to be included in programme security instructions concerning the protection of classified information approved for release to non programme particpants

International industrial security aspects letter

Guidance on the hand carriage of portable CIS for the transportation of classified information at restricted level

Sub-committee 3 adapts procedures relating to security clearances, transmission of classified information and visits, to help industrial cooperation without undermining the security of classified information and material.

  1. Updated the list of Crypto Devices for the Electronic Transmission of Restricted Information.
  2. First published.