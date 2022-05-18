Policy paper

Land Industrial Strategy

Sets the conditions for long-term collaboration between the MOD and industry, supporting co-investment in capability delivery and innovation.

Ministry of Defence
18 May 2022

Land Industrial Strategy

Land Industrial Strategy

The Land Industrial Strategy (LIS) sets the intent, ways of working, and actions by which the Army, wider Ministry of Defence (MOD) and industry will collaborate to maximise the value from investment in Army modernisation and transformation. It will ensure the Army receives the capabilities it requires, but in a way that drives opportunity for UK industry and the economy.

The Army is becoming an increasingly high-tech organisation that derives much of its competitive advantage from the sophistication of the technology it can wield. To maximise this advantage, UK forces must be equipped with advanced, digitally networked platforms and mission systems that work within an international and multi-domain framework. These must be adaptable, resilient, sustainable, and updated rapidly as threats evolve and technology advances.

Delivering this intent necessitates a more flexible approach to achieving assured access to an innovative and globally competitive industrial base.

