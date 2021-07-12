Joint Expeditionary Force Policy Direction – July 2021
A policy direction for the multinational force of North European nations.
Details
The Policy Direction roadmap from which the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF’s) 10 northern European nations will evolve to tackle shared threats. The JEF is a multinational force made up of 10 like-minded, northern European nations; the UK – as Framework Nation – together with Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Since becoming fully operational in 2018, the JEF has continued to adapt to address modern security challenges, including the increasing number that are appearing below the threshold of conflict. This directive will provide the overarching policy framework within which the JEF can evolve as a concept and operate as a rapidly deployable force to meet the reality of these challenges.