Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly updates

14 October 2014
A quarterly written summary of developments and numerical tables about the progress IHAT has made into their investigations.

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team update: April to June 2017

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team update: January to March 2017

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team update: October to December 2016

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team update: July to September 2016

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: April to June 2016

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: January to March 2016

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: October to December 2015

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: July to September 2015

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: April to June 2015

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: January to March 2015

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: October to December 2014

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: July to September 2014

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team quarterly update: April to June 2014 (revised October 2014)

The report fulfils IHAT’s obligation to ensure that the public can access information about its progress. It includes:

  • noteworthy developments during the reporting period
  • number of cases referred to the IHAT
  • number of cases at each stage of the IHAT process

