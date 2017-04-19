GOV.UK uses cookies to make the site simpler. Find out more about cookies
Guidance
Guidance on making a complaint to the Iraq Historic Allegations Team.
PDF, 183KB
Details on how to complain to IHAT.
This document includes:
For more information on the Ministry of Defence’s complaints procedure, please visit our webpage.
Published:
19 April 2017
From:
Ministry of Defence
