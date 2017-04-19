  1. Home

Iraq Historic Allegations Team: how to make a complaint

Ministry of Defence
19 April 2017

Guidance on making a complaint to the Iraq Historic Allegations Team.

IHAT: making a complaint

Details on how to complain to IHAT.

This document includes:

  • how to complain
  • response times
  • how complaints are reviewed
  • appealing decisions

For more information on the Ministry of Defence’s complaints procedure, please visit our webpage.

