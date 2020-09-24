Independent report

Iraq Fatality Investigations: report into the death of Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni

The report records the outcome of the eighth Investigation into civilian deaths referred to the Inspector.

Published 24 September 2020
The Rt Hon Baroness Heather Hallett’s DBE report into the death of Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni laid before Parliament and published on 24 September 2020.

An accessible version of this report will follow in the coming months. In the meantime, should you require an alternative format please get in touch DDC-MODInternet@mod.gov.uk.

Published 24 September 2020

