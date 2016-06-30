Guidance
Iraq Fatality Investigations: public statements
Public statements released by the Inspector.
The statements released by the Inspector in connection with his investigations are set out above.
Some public statements have been made available via video on Youtube.
Upon the publication of the Report into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim the Inspector reads from the Summary of Findings and Conclusions section of his report into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim. The video can be viewed here.
Summary of findings and conclusions regarding the death of Mr Salim
The Inspector released a public statement on 7 August 2015 regarding the progress of the investigation into the death of Muhammad Salim.
Upon the publication of the report into the deaths of Mr Nadheem Abdullah and Mr Hassan Abbas Said, the Inspector released a public statement.
Sir George Newman delivers his Opening Statement in the Iraq Fatality Investigations.
