Iraq Fatality Investigations: public statements

Published 1 July 2016
Last updated 7 September 2018 — see all updates
Progress statement: 7 September 2018

PDF, 523KB, 6 pages

Progress statement: 12 March 2018

PDF, 293KB, 6 pages

Progress statement: investigation into the death of Mr Tariq Sabri Mahmud (25 September 2017)

PDF, 297KB, 3 pages

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali (1 July 2016)

PDF, 228KB, 2 pages

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali (27 June 2016)

PDF, 32.3KB, 1 page

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim, correspondence with Public Interest Lawyers (1 April 2016)

PDF, 403KB, 2 pages

First Statement in connection with an investigation into the death of Ahmed Jabbar Karim Ali (22 January 2016)

PDF, 219KB, 39 pages

Ruling dated 24 November 2015 regarding Ryan Jones

PDF, 330KB, 1 page

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim (14 October 2015)

PDF, 258KB, 7 pages

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim (7 August 2015)

PDF, 230KB, 4 pages

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim (7 August 2015) Arabic version

PDF, 121KB, 4 pages

Public statement: investigation into the death of Mr Muhammad Abdul Ridha Salim (13 July 2015)

PDF, 83.4KB, 2 pages

Public statement: investigation into the deaths of Mr Nadheem Abdullah and Mr Hassan Abbas Said (20 March 2015)

PDF, 95.5KB, 5 pages

Guidance notes for witnesses

PDF, 127KB, 4 pages

Written ministerial statement on the Iraq Fatality Investigations

PDF, 81.7KB, 2 pages

Public statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (22 January 2015)

PDF, 370KB, 3 pages

Progress statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (22 September 2014)

PDF, 64.4KB, 2 pages

Progress statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (23 September 2014)

PDF, 130KB, 1 page

Progress statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (16 July 2014)

PDF, 160KB, 3 pages

Public statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (30 June 2014)

PDF, 99KB, 3 pages

Opening statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (5 June 2014)

PDF, 75.4KB, 18 pages

Public statement: Investigation into the death of Nadheem Abdullah (30 May 2014)

PDF, 32.5KB, 3 pages

Press release (27 March 2014)

PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Procedures for Iraq Fatality Investigations

PDF, 155KB, 4 pages

Details

The statements released by the Inspector in connection with his investigations are set out above.

Some public statements have been made available via video on Youtube.

Upon the publication of the Report into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim the Inspector reads from the Summary of Findings and Conclusions section of his report into the death of Mr Muhammad Salim. The video can be viewed here.

Summary of findings and conclusions regarding the death of Mr Salim

The Inspector released a public statement on 7 August 2015 regarding the progress of the investigation into the death of Muhammad Salim.

7 August 2015 statement

Upon the publication of the report into the deaths of Mr Nadheem Abdullah and Mr Hassan Abbas Said, the Inspector released a public statement.

20 March 2015 statement

Sir George Newman delivers his Opening Statement in the Iraq Fatality Investigations.

Opening statement into investigations 5 June 2014

