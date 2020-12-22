Investigation into the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali
Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali.
Documents
Confirmation of Appointment and Terms of Reference
PDF, 468 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Letter to the Inspector of the IFI from the Prosecutor of the ICC dated 11 January 2021
PDF, 357 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Public statement by the investigator
PDF, 221 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Public statement by the investigator (Arabic)
PDF, 240 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Baroness Hallett announcement 16 December 2021
PDF, 58.2 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Announcement of directions hearing (27 April 2022)
PDF, 84.3 KB, 1 page
Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 27 April 2022
PDF, 853 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 27 April 2022 (Arabic)
PDF, 454 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Inspector's Ruling on Initial Disclosure 29 April 2022
PDF, 163 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Letter from Attorney General to IFI dated 10 February 2021
PDF, 111 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Letter from IFI to Attorney General dated 7 January 2021
PDF, 279 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 3 November 2022
PDF, 283 KB, 10 pages
Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 3 November 2022 (Arabic)
PDF, 263 KB, 10 pages
Announcement of Public Hearings (11 to 13 April 2023)
PDF, 72.2 KB, 1 page
Public Hearing Transcript (11 April 2023)
PDF, 505 KB, 232 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Public Hearing Transcript (12 April 2023)
PDF, 521 KB, 207 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Public Hearing Transcript (13 April 2023)
PDF, 507 KB, 248 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Announcement of public hearings (7 August 2023)
PDF, 72.3 KB, 1 page
Public Hearing Transcript (7 August 2023)
PDF, 1.25 MB, 252 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Public Hearing Transcript - 7 August 2023 (Arabic)
PDF, 1.34 MB, 105 pages
1 (UK) Armd Div ASSESSREP 104/03
PDF, 1.52 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
1 RMP HUMINT/CRIMINT Report
PDF, 1.86 MB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Annotated aerial photographs of Camp Stephen
PDF, 1.07 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
C Coy 1 BW R.A.P Book 02 used as the personal notebook of SO84
PDF, 12.2 MB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Completed Op Slammer form for the detention of Mousa Ali
PDF, 644 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Death Certificate of Mousa Ali
PDF, 3.75 MB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Death Certificate of Radhi Nama
PDF, 1.01 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Exhibit to the Witness Statement of SO82 dated 5 June 2022
PDF, 737 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from 1 BW Battlegroup Radio Logs dated 13 May 2003
PDF, 18.4 MB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from 1 BW Battlegroup Radio Operator's Log dated 8 May 2003
PDF, 1.63 MB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from 1 BW Battlegroup Watchkeeper's Logs dated 7 May 2003 - 9 May 2003
PDF, 14 MB, 18 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from C Coy 1 BW Radio Operator's Log dated 13 May 2003
PDF, 3.46 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from C Coy 1 BW Watchkeeper's Log dated 8 May 2003
PDF, 24.1 MB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from C Coy 1 BW Watchkeeper's Log dated 10 May 2003
PDF, 296 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extract from C Coy 1 BW Watchkeeper's Logs dated 13 May 2003 - 19 May 2003
PDF, 14.5 MB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extracts from 111 Pro Coy Radio Logs dated 8 May 2003 and 13 May 2003
PDF, 20.2 MB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extracts from INTSUMs 027, 028, 029 and 033
PDF, 2.02 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Extracts from Royal Military Police interview of Bashar Ali dated 11 June 2003
PDF, 588 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 010
PDF, 43.2 MB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 20
PDF, 986 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 021 (Annex A)
PDF, 1.75 MB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 29
PDF, 184 MB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 056
PDF, 49.2 MB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 63
PDF, 11.5 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 079
PDF, 2.09 MB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 091 (Annex B)
PDF, 10 MB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 100
PDF, 9.05 MB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 152
PDF, 2.15 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FRAGO 163
PDF, 2.65 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Letter from SO88 to the family of Radhi Nama
PDF, 1.11 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Maps of Basra
PDF, 18.6 MB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Officer's Report of an Interview with Bashar Ali dated 11 April 2014
PDF, 119 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Photographs of Camp Stephen
PDF, 166 MB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of Bashar Ali dated 9 April 2014
PDF, 100 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of Bashar Ali dated 10 April 2014
PDF, 141 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of Bashar Ali dated 11 April 2014 (Part 1)
PDF, 164 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of Bashar Ali dated 11 April 2014 (Part 2)
PDF, 152 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of Bashar Ali dated 11 June 2003
PDF, 5.03 MB, 100 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of SO101 dated 3 April 2018 (Part 1)
PDF, 3.91 MB, 67 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of SO101 dated 3 April 2018 (Part 2)
PDF, 781 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Record of Interview of SO101 dated 3 April 2018 (Part 3)
PDF, 1.7 MB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Sketch of Camp Stephen
PDF, 546 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
SO82's treatment notes
PDF, 910 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Summary of new Detention and Internment Policy
PDF, 11.6 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO82 dated 12 December 2022
PDF, 5.43 MB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO84 dated 12 January 2023
PDF, 671 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO85 dated 20 December 2022
PDF, 642 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO86 dated 20 December 2022
PDF, 324 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO87 dated 8 January 2023
PDF, 741 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO89 dated 12 April 2023
PDF, 367 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO90 dated 12 April 2023
PDF, 699 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Supplementary Witness Statement of SO100 dated 15 November 2024
PDF, 135 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of Afaf Radi Na'ama (Arabic) dated 31 January 2023
PDF, 5.01 MB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of Afaf Radi Na'ama (English) dated 31 January 2023
PDF, 148 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of Bashar Ali dated 13 April 2014
PDF, 111 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of Fatima Rahdi Na'ama (Arabic) dated 15 March 2023
PDF, 2.91 MB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of Fatima Rahdi Na'ama (English) dated 15 March 2023
PDF, 128 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO25 dated 30 March 2023
PDF, 260 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO81 dated 1 June 2022
PDF, 8.28 MB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO82 dated 5 June 2022
PDF, 6.86 MB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO83 dated 8 June 2022
PDF, 772 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO84 dated 10 June 2022
PDF, 1.33 MB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO85 dated 8 June 2022
PDF, 887 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO86 dated 1 June 2022
PDF, 726 KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO87 dated 4 November 2022
PDF, 501 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO88 dated 2 December 2022
PDF, 15.3 MB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO89 dated 23 February 2023
PDF, 594 KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO90 dated 22 February 2023
PDF, 1.59 MB, 19 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO91 dated 11 January 2023
PDF, 791 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO92 dated 3 April 2023
PDF, 412 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO93 dated 31 March 2023
PDF, 1.21 MB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO94 dated 29 March 2023
PDF, 391 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO95 dated 30 March 2023
PDF, 187 KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO97 dated 26 March 2023
PDF, 242 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO98 dated 31 March 2023
PDF, 370 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO99 dated 28 March 2023
PDF, 880 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO100 dated 8 May 2023
PDF, 1.11 MB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO101 dated 6 June 2003
PDF, 202 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO101 dated 9 May 2003
PDF, 219 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO101 dated 23 May 2003
PDF, 170 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO114 dated 18 July 2023
PDF, 1.41 MB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Witness Statement of SO115 dated 13 July 2023
PDF, 1.06 MB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
On 31 July 2022, The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE was appointed as Inspector to conduct two investigations. The first concerns the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali on 8 May 2003 and 13 May 2003 respectively. The second concerns the death of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali on 8 May 2003, in which the first Inspector, Sir George Newman, issued an interim report within which he concluded that Mr Ali drowned after soldiers forced him into the Shatt al Basra canal on 8 May 2003 and failed to go to his assistance when he floundered, thereby causing his death. Sir George recommended a further investigation to ascertain whether there were a wider context of soldiers soaking looters in water to punish and deter them from looting. The Terms of Reference for both investigations remain unchanged.
The Inspector’s report, published on 24 November 2025, concluded that:
- Radhi Nama died at Camp Stephen following detention during a search operation by Charlie Company 1 Black Watch, the target of which was his son. The reason for his detention is not clear and findings as to his cause of death could not be made, though the evidence of military witnesses confirmed he collapsed at Camp Stephen during and following a distressing series of events.
- Mousa Ali died at Camp Stephen following detention during a joint search operation between Charlie Company 1 Black Watch and Specialist Military Units, during which alleged members of the Fedayeen (the original targets) escaped the target location to his house. At Camp Stephen he was forced by his guards to alternate between strenuous circuit-type exercises and holding a squatting stress position in over 30°C heat. When he pleaded to be allowed to stop, he was made to continue and eventually collapsed, the exercises being causally relevant to his death.
There was no concerted practice of wetting by troops in the 1 Black Watch Battlegroup, though isolated incidents did take place. It follows that senior Commanders were not aware, nor condoned, such a practice.
Updates to this page
-
The Details section has been updated following completion and publication of the Inspector's report into the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali.
-
Added: supplementary documents.
-
Added Public Hearing Transcript - 7 August 2023 (Arabic).
-
Added Public Hearing Transcript (7 August 2023) and updated Public Hearing Transcript (12 April 2023).
-
Added: 'Announcement of public hearings - 7 August 2023'.
-
Added: Public Hearing Transcripts (11 to 13 April 2023).
-
Added: Announcement of Public Hearings (11 to 13 April 2023).
-
Updated 'Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 3 November 2022 (Arabic)'.
-
Added the Arabic translation of 'Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 3 November 2022'.
-
Added: 'Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 3 November 2022'.
-
Added 'Announcement of directions hearing (3 November 2022)'.
-
Updated details section with Dame Anne Rafferty's appointment as Inspector.
-
Added: 'Transcript of Public Directions Hearing 27 April 2022 (Arabic)'.
-
Added: Letter from Attorney General to IFI dated 10 February 2021 and Letter from IFI to Attorney General dated 7 January 2021.
-
Addition of 'Transcript of Public Directions Hearing - 27 April 2022'.
-
Addition of 'Inspector's Ruling on Initial Disclosure (29 April 2022)'.
-
Added: Announcement of directions hearing.
-
Addition of 'Baroness Hallett announcement 16 December 2021'.
-
Addition of public statement by investigator.
-
Added the Letter to the Inspector of the IFI from the Prosecutor of the ICC dated 11 January 2021.
-
First published.