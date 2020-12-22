Investigation into the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali

On 31 July 2022, The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE was appointed as Inspector to conduct two investigations. The first concerns the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali on 8 May 2003 and 13 May 2003 respectively. The second concerns the death of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali on 8 May 2003, in which the first Inspector, Sir George Newman, issued an interim report within which he concluded that Mr Ali drowned after soldiers forced him into the Shatt al Basra canal on 8 May 2003 and failed to go to his assistance when he floundered, thereby causing his death. Sir George recommended a further investigation to ascertain whether there were a wider context of soldiers soaking looters in water to punish and deter them from looting. The Terms of Reference for both investigations remain unchanged.

The Inspector’s report, published on 24 November 2025, concluded that:

Radhi Nama died at Camp Stephen following detention during a search operation by Charlie Company 1 Black Watch, the target of which was his son. The reason for his detention is not clear and findings as to his cause of death could not be made, though the evidence of military witnesses confirmed he collapsed at Camp Stephen during and following a distressing series of events.

Mousa Ali died at Camp Stephen following detention during a joint search operation between Charlie Company 1 Black Watch and Specialist Military Units, during which alleged members of the Fedayeen (the original targets) escaped the target location to his house. At Camp Stephen he was forced by his guards to alternate between strenuous circuit-type exercises and holding a squatting stress position in over 30°C heat. When he pleaded to be allowed to stop, he was made to continue and eventually collapsed, the exercises being causally relevant to his death.

There was no concerted practice of wetting by troops in the 1 Black Watch Battlegroup, though isolated incidents did take place. It follows that senior Commanders were not aware, nor condoned, such a practice.