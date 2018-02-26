Guidance
Investigation into the death of Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni
Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the death of Saeed Shabram
Documents
Details
On 15 February 2018, Sir George Newman was appointed as Inspector to conduct an investigation into the death of Mr Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni on 23 May 2003. The letter of appointment and Terms of Reference have been published above.
Published 26 February 2018
Last updated 8 November 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 8 November 2018 + show all updates
- Added: First Outline Statement of Issues for Investigation
- First published.