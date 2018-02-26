Guidance

Investigation into the death of Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni

Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the death of Saeed Shabram

On 15 February 2018, Sir George Newman was appointed as Inspector to conduct an investigation into the death of Mr Saeed Radhi Shabram Wawi Al-Bazooni on 23 May 2003. The letter of appointment and Terms of Reference have been published above.

