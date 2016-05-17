Guidance

Investigation into the death of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali

Evidence, documents and transcripts from oral hearings published as part of the Investigation into the death of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
17 May 2016
Last updated
17 April 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Death certificate of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali

Ref: MOD-83-0000344-Z

PDF, 256 KB, 3 pages

Extract from Battle Gp radio log

Ref: MOD-83-0000333-Z

PDF, 4.26 MB, 7 pages

Extract from No 1 Coy radio log

Ref: MOD-83-0000331-Z

PDF, 3.21 MB, 6 pages

FRAGO 079

Ref: MOD-08-0000323-Z

PDF, 3.68 MB, 9 pages

FRAGO 091

Ref: MOD-08-0000324-Z

PDF, 4.65 MB, 11 pages

FRAGO 100

Ref: MOD-08-0000325-Z

PDF, 1.44 MB, 12 pages

FRAGO 152

Ref: MOD-08-0000326-Z

PDF, 475 KB, 4 pages

Image of Bridge 4

Ref: MOD-08-0000326-Z

PDF, 955 KB, 2 pages

Photograph showing the inside of a Warrior

Ref: MOD-83-0000349-Z

PDF, 689 KB, 2 pages

Photograph showing the perimeter wall

Ref: MOD-83-0000351-Z

PDF, 1.2 MB, 2 pages

Plan views of a Warrior

Ref: MOD-83-0000348-Z

PDF, 719 KB, 2 pages

Police report regarding statement of Ayad Hanoon

Ref: MOD-83-0000341-Z

PDF, 155 KB, 2 pages

Second witness statement of SO17

Ref: MOD-08-0000328-Z

PDF, 221 KB, 3 pages

Witness statement of Ayad Hanoon dated 10 May 2003

Ref: MOD-83-0000340-Z

PDF, 490 KB, 4 pages

Witness statement of Ayad Hanoon dated 15 April 2006

Ref: MOD-83-0000342-Z

PDF, 912 KB, 5 pages

Witness statement of Ayad Hanoon dated 21 April 2016

Ref: MOD-08-0000321-Z

PDF, 802 KB, 5 pages

Witness statement of Daniel O'Connell

Ref: MOD-83-0000339-Z

PDF, 3.54 MB, 8 pages

Witness statement of Michael Riddell-Webster

Ref: MOD-08-0000327-Z

PDF, 1.31 MB, 8 pages

Confirmation of appointment and terms of reference

PDF, 1.23 MB

Undertaking from the Office of the Prosecutor (International Criminal Court) dated 18 March 2016

PDF, 167 KB, 2 pages

Email from Attorney General's Office regarding the undertaking dated 4th August 2014

Ref: MOD-08-0000322-Z

PDF, 340 KB, 3 pages

Oral evidence of SO15, SO16, SO17 and SO18 hearing on 18 May 2016

ZIP, 303 KB

Witness statement of Niall Brennan dated 10 May 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000317-Z

PDF, 1.79 MB, 10 pages

Witness Statement of Peter MacMullen dated 24 July 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000338-Z

PDF, 2.01 MB, 11 pages

Exhibit PCAM/1 to the witness statement of Peter MacMullen (Basra spot map)

Ref: MOD-83-0000343-Z

PDF, 4.26 MB, 2 pages

Witness Statement of SO15 dated 29 April 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000315-Z

PDF, 3.19 MB, 21 pages

Witness statement of SO16 dated 29 April 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000301-Z

PDF, 3.09 MB, 8 pages

Witness statement of SO17 dated 17 May 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000318-Z

PDF, 1.42 MB, 11 pages

Witness statement of SO18 dated 4 May 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000294-Z

PDF, 1.42 MB, 10 pages

Witness statement of SO19 dated 27 April 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000319-Z

PDF, 3.68 MB, 9 pages

Witness statement of SO20 dated 6 June 2016

Ref: MOD-08-0000330-Z

PDF, 1.46 MB, 7 pages

Witness statement of SO21 dated 17 June 2016

Ref: MOD-83-0000329-Z

PDF, 1.55 MB, 9 pages

Details

The first Inspector, Sir George Newman, concluded in Part 1 of his report into the death of Mr Ahmed Ali that, having been detained by members of the British Forces in Iraq for looting, and while still in their custody, Mr Ali drowned in the Shatt al Basra canal on 8 May 2003. The soldiers had forced Mr Ali into the water and failed to go to his assistance when he floundered, thereby causing his death. He concluded that a further investigation was necessary as there were reasons to believe that Mr Ali’s drowning could have occurred in a wider context of soldiers soaking looters in water to punish and deter them from looting.

Part 2 of the Inspector’s report, completed by The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE and published on 24 November 2025, examined the wider circumstances surrounding Mr Ali’s death, including the cases of other Iraqis who allegedly endured and/or died in similar circumstances. It considered the extent to which any practice of placing looters into water as a deterrent or punishment was known about and/or sanctioned by the military chain of command.

Updates to this page

Published 17 May 2016
Last updated 17 April 2026 show all updates

  1. The Details section has been updated following completion and publication of Part 2 of the Inspector's report into the death of Mr Ahmed Ali.

  2. First published.

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