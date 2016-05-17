Investigation into the death of Ahmed Jabbar Kareem Ali

The first Inspector, Sir George Newman, concluded in Part 1 of his report into the death of Mr Ahmed Ali that, having been detained by members of the British Forces in Iraq for looting, and while still in their custody, Mr Ali drowned in the Shatt al Basra canal on 8 May 2003. The soldiers had forced Mr Ali into the water and failed to go to his assistance when he floundered, thereby causing his death. He concluded that a further investigation was necessary as there were reasons to believe that Mr Ali’s drowning could have occurred in a wider context of soldiers soaking looters in water to punish and deter them from looting.

Part 2 of the Inspector’s report, completed by The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty DBE and published on 24 November 2025, examined the wider circumstances surrounding Mr Ali’s death, including the cases of other Iraqis who allegedly endured and/or died in similar circumstances. It considered the extent to which any practice of placing looters into water as a deterrent or punishment was known about and/or sanctioned by the military chain of command.