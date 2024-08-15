Research and analysis

International defence expenditure: 2024

Information on defence expenditure by NATO countries.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
15 August 2024

Documents

Finance and economics annual statistical bulletin: international defence 2024

HTML

Data tables relating to finance and economics annual statistical bulletin: international defence 2024

ODS, 32 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Background quality report: international defence statistics 2024

HTML

Details

This bulletin provides figures on the composition and scope of the department’s expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy, and compares the MOD’s spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Please note: this report was not released in accordance with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics. As the data contained within the international collection have been obtained from organisations outside of the UK Government Statistical Service and do not originate from the UK government they cannot be designated as a National or Official Statistic.

Updates to this page

Published 15 August 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content