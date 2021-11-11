International defence expenditure: 2021

This bulletin provides figures on the composition and scope of the department’s expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy, and compares the MOD’s spending to that of other departments and other countries.

Please note: this report was not released in accordance with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics. As the data contained within the international collection have been obtained from organisations outside of the UK Government Statistical Service and do not originate from the UK government they cannot be designated as a National or Official Statistic.