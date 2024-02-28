Integrated Procurement Model: driving pace in the delivery of military capability

The return of war to Europe demonstrates the increasingly contested and volatile environment we are living in. If we are to deter our enemies, lead our allies and defend our nation, we need to give our Armed Forces the critical military capabilities they need at greater pace than ever before. In today’s rapidly changing threat environment, we must be faster and more agile, else we risk losing strategic advantage. It has therefore never been more important that our acquisition system is able to respond rapidly and adapt to changing circumstances.

In the Defence Command Paper, we made a commitment to deliver equipment programmes in a maximum of five years, and digital programmes in three years for all but our most complex programmes. The Integrated Procurement Model sets out the five key features of the new approach, which will drive increased pace in the delivery of capability to the front line.