Insolvency Service spend - April 2019 to March 2020

Details of individual invoices, expense payments or other transactions will be published here within 15 days of the end of each month.

Publication is in the form of a monthly table of data. The table contains the name of the supplier and the part(s) of the organisation that ordered the goods or services.

Where details of a payment to an individual is protected by The Data Protection Act it has not been published. Questions concerning Transparency – Publication of spend or any transactions published here should be directed to FOI@Insolvency.gov.uk.