Transparency data

Insolvency Service Government Procurement Card transactions - April 2019 to March 2020

Transaction details for the Insolvency Service's Government Procurement Card use, published monthly and yearly for transparency purposes.

Published 10 June 2019
From:
The Insolvency Service

Documents

Insolvency Service GPC transactions April 2019

View online Download CSV 6.14KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@insolvency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Insolvency Service GPC transactions May 2019

View online Download CSV 4.26KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@insolvency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Insolvency Service uses the Government Procurement Card as a payment tool to help control spending on low value, high volume transactions. The use of cards is managed through the finance and commercial function and is governed by departmental policy and procedures and audited by internal audit functions.

Transaction information will be published here within 15 days of the end of each month and totals will be published at the end of the financial year.

Published 10 June 2019