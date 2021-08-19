Guidance

Information for Care Leavers joining, serving or leaving the Armed Forces

What you can expect from your local childrens' services or social care support team and how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) will support you through the recruitment process, initial training and beyond.

Ministry of Defence
19 August 2021

Information for Care Leavers joining, serving or leaving the Armed Forces

Information for Care Leavers joining, serving or leaving the Armed Forces

Details

If you are or have been looked after in foster care, residential care, supported accommodation, or in a placement following social work involvement, and are looking to join one of the three armed services you may be legally entitled to support from children’s services or social care.

