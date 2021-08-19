Information for Care Leavers joining, serving or leaving the Armed Forces
What you can expect from your local childrens' services or social care support team and how the Ministry of Defence (MOD) will support you through the recruitment process, initial training and beyond.
Documents
Details
If you are or have been looked after in foster care, residential care, supported accommodation, or in a placement following social work involvement, and are looking to join one of the three armed services you may be legally entitled to support from children’s services or social care.