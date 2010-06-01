The accreditation request form is designed for use by MOD and industry alike. This approach ensures the initial registration evidence and Information Assurance ( IA ) maturity evidence are equal for all parties throughout the end to end process.

Answering the questions contained within the DAIS accreditation request form will determine which of the annexes you subsequently need to complete. The questions are designed to be as intuitive as possible, but if you have any queries or require further guidance, please contact the cio-dsas-contactpoint@mod.gov.uk either via email or by telephone on 01480 52451 Ext. 4564.

Remember that information categorised as OFFICIAL SENSITIVE or above must not be transmitted over the Internet.