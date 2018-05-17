Correspondence
Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner: letter of resignation
Resignation letter from Kevin Hyland OBE and the Prime Minister's response.
Details
Kevin Hyland, the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, has confirmed his intention to leave his position at the end of his current tenure. He has written to the Prime Minister, who has replied thanking him for his work during his time in the role.
Published 17 May 2018
