Improving the effectiveness of the Future Accommodation Model to increase private renting behaviour amongst UK Service personnel
Qualitative research to understand options to increase private renting behaviour in UK Service personnel
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides Service personnel (SP) and their families in the UK Armed Forces with subsidised accommodation to aid workforce mobility, operational readiness, and capability.
The Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot offered information and financial support for SP to change behaviour from occupying service accommodation to renting. This qualitative research used a behaviour change approach to understand the barriers and facilitators to renting for SP.