Research and analysis

Improving the effectiveness of the Future Accommodation Model to increase private renting behaviour amongst UK Service personnel

Qualitative research to understand options to increase private renting behaviour in UK Service personnel

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 September 2023

Documents

Improving the effectiveness of the Future Accommodation Model to increase private renting behaviour amongst UK Service personnel

HTML

Improving the effectiveness of the Future Accommodation Model to increase private renting behaviour amongst UK Service personnel: Technical Annex

HTML

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides Service personnel (SP) and their families in the UK Armed Forces with subsidised accommodation to aid workforce mobility, operational readiness, and capability.

The Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot offered information and financial support for SP to change behaviour from occupying service accommodation to renting. This qualitative research used a behaviour change approach to understand the barriers and facilitators to renting for SP.

Published 19 September 2023